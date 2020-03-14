CNB Bank’s site plan for its new addition was recommended for approval by the Clearfield Borough Council’s Planning and Community Development Committee at Thursday night’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council.
The new addition will have two stories and will include a cafeteria, according to borough Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack said. The addition is needed because CNB Bank has expanded operations into Buffalo, NY and Ohio and the new addition will house 60 additional employees, borough operations manager Leslie Stott said.
Stott said the new addition will bring in additional property tax revenues to the borough.
“It’s a really good thing for our community,” Stott said.
Mack said he doesn’t have the total square footage on hand and said the final building plans are not yet completed.
He said construction is expected to begin in June and take about a year to complete.
CNB purchased and raised the former Chamber of Commerce Building and the Catholic Diocese Building on East Market Street next to its headquarters at the corner of Market and 2nd Streets to make way for its new addition.
The approval of the site plan is contingent on approval of the Act 537 sewage plan by the state Department of Environmental Protection.