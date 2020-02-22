CNB Bank expansion on schedule

CNB Bank has almost completed demolition on the former Chamber of Commerce Building along E. Market Street, Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack said at Thursday night’s meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council.
The bank purchased the property and raised the building to make way for a new addition to its main offices at the corner of Market and 2nd streets.
“The contractor kept the area really clean and it went by really quick, “ Mack said. “Everything worked out great.”
Workers are currently filling the hole and are tamping each layer to compact the soil, Mack said.
Construction on the new addition is scheduled to begin in a month and a half or two months, Mack said.
The bank is planning to construct a 17,000 square foot building expansion. The building is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, according to a previous article in The Progress.