Clearfield Municipal Authority voted to authorize the sale of its 2019 nitrogen credits for approximately $30,000 at its meeting yesterday afternoon.
The board voted to sell approximately 8,000 pounds of nitrogen credits at $3.50 per pound — netting it approximately $30,000, according to CMA engineer Jim Balliet of Gwin, Dobson & Foreman of Altoona.
Balliet said they were expecting to make about $25,000 from the sale of the credits.
The state is under a federal mandate to reduce nitrogen and phosphorous from entering the Chesapeake Bay watershed. To meet the requirements, the state set up a cap and trade system to reduce nitrogen and phosphorous pollution in the Chesapeake Bay watershed where producers who reduce these nutrients in excess of what’s required by law would receive credits, which then could be sold on the open market to those producers who fail to meet the standards.
Recently, the CMA constructed a new $35 million wastewater treatment plant to replace its aging sewer plant and to meet the stricter Chesapeake Bay standards. The plant became operational in 2017 and because of the new plant, CMA has decreased its nitrogen discharges beyond what was required.
Prior to the sewer plant going online, for several years CMA had to purchase credits on the open market yearly to meet the Chesapeake Bay requirements. For example, in 2011, CMA purchased 40,000 pounds of nitrogen credits for $4.50 per pound for a total of $180,000, according to state Department of Environmental Protection statistics.
DEP required the plant to run for two years to establish a baseline of how much nitrogen the sewer plant is removing from its discharges into Clearfield Creek, Balliet said.
In other business, the CMA board authorized spending $8,810 to clean the Mount Joy and Moose Creek water tanks. Pittsburgh Tank Cleaning will use robots to clean the tanks so the tanks won’t have to be taken off line or drained to have them cleaned.
Balliet said the tanks should be cleaned every five to 10 years or so.
CMA manager John Williams said the CMA is having discussions with Pittsburgh Tank Cleaning to remove the old water tanks on Mount Joy and in Hillsdale. Williams is hoping to get the tanks removed at little or no cost because of the scrap metal value of the tanks.