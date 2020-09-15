Clearfield Municipal Authority will be switching to monthly billing starting in February, Manager John Williams reported at yesterday’s CMA board meeting.
CMA currently bills its customers quarterly.
Williams said the office staff has been working diligently to prepare for the new billing system.
“We are looking at a February go-live date, pending everything going smoothly,” Williams said.
Williams also reported the work on the agreements to take over Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township’s sanitary sewer lines. CMA is tentatively scheduled to take over the two municipalities systems at the beginning of the new year, according to a previous article in The Progress.
In other business:
- Williams reported that board member William Swisher, who was the board secretary, had recently resigned and said the board would need a new secretary. Board member Katie Penoyer volunteered for the position and the board unanimously approved her as secretary.
- The board awarded the stone bids to Woodland Equipment & Supply Company for $14.65 per ton for 2A limestone and $17.15 for 3 limestone.