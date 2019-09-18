The Clearfield Municipal Authority plans to sell nitrogen credits this year for $25,000.
CMA engineer Jim Balliet of Gwin, Dobson & Forman of Altoona reported he has found a buyer of the CMA’s nutrient credits at a price of $3.50 per pound — or about $25,000 total.
The state is under a federal mandate to reduce nitrogen and phosphorous from entering the Chesapeake Bay watershed. To meet the requirements, the state set up a cap and trade system to reduce nitrogen and phosphorous pollution in the Chesapeake Bay watershed where producers who reduce these nutrients in excess of what’s required by law would receive credits, which then could be sold on the open market to those producers who fail to meet the standards.
Recently, the CMA constructed a new $35 million wastewater treatment plant to replace its aging sewer plant and to meet the stricter Chesapeake Bay standards. The plant became operational in 2017 and because of the new plant, CMA has decreased its nitrogen discharges beyond what was required.
Prior to the sewer plant going online, for several years CMA had to purchase credits on the open market yearly to meet the Chesapeake Bay requirements. For example, in 2011, CMA purchased 40,000 pounds of nitrogen credits for $4.50 per pound for a total of $180,000, according to state Department of Environmental Protection statistics.
DEP required the plant to run for two years to establish a baseline of how much nitrogen the sewer plant is removing from its discharges into Clearfield Creek, Balliet said.
Balliet said he would have the documents for the sale ready for next month’s meeting.
CMA board member Wayne Smith asked if the CMA could get more money for its nitrogen credits if they were sold at public auction. Balliet said in their experience, they receive a better price for the credits if they negotiate with buyers directly because if they wait to sell them at auction, they have a small window to make the sale and the CMA could end up not selling any credits.