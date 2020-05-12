A water main broke near the railroad tracks on West Market Street in Clearfield yesterday.
The leak sent a large amount of water streaming down West Market and W. 2nd Avenue.
According to manager John Williams of the Clearfield Municipal Authority, it is an older, 8-inch water main line that was installed in the 1930s and it sprung a leak at approximately 7:20 a.m. yesterday morning. CMA and RJ Corman employees worked much of the day in chilly weather to repair the leak, Williams said.
“It was cold but at least it wasn’t snowing,” Williams said.
As of approximately 3 p.m., Williams said he expected the repairs to be completed later that afternoon.
No one lost water service but some residents experienced a decrease in water pressure. The railroad tracks were also not damaged by the leak, according to Williams.
Because the leak was so close to the railroad tracks, the leak was more difficult to repair. However, Williams said they were able to work with RJ Corman to get the leak repaired without any issues.
“It made for a long day but the repairs went as anticipated,” Williams said.