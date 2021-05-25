Clearfield Municipal Authority is considering starting preparation work at the Montgomery Run Reservoir to take advantage of potential federal infrastructure funding.
At yesterday’s board meeting, CMA Engineer Jim Balliet of Altoona-based Gwin, Dobson & Foreman said there are a couple of projects at the Montgomery Run Reservoir that will need to be completed sometime in the coming years. One of them is to replace the water filtration system at the reservoir.
Additionally, the dam is classified as a high hazard dam and will need to be upgraded.
Balliet said both projects are expensive and said with the federal government potentially providing funding for infrastructure projects, it is probably a good idea to have some preliminary work done to take advantage of any funding opportunities.
“The more shovel ready those projects are, the better chance of obtaining that funding,” Balliet said.
For example, the CMA is planning to replace the reservoir’s sand filters with state of the art membrane filters, but to do so, a nine-month pilot study must be completed first to make sure the membrane filters are the best solution. The regulations on the dam upgrades are even more time consuming and stringent and it could take one to two years to have all the permits in place.
In ranking which project should get priority, Balliett recommended the CMA undertake the filter upgrades first. He said the dam upgrades will take about two years to complete and during that time, the dam will be closed. To replace water during the construction period, the CMA will have to use its wells at Montgomery Dam and it will likely have to build a coffer dam upstream from the reservoir as well. But if they do this, the water quality from these replacement sources will vary considerably depending on the weather, and the new membrane filters will be needed to maintain the quality of drinking water.
Also, by replacing the filters, it would likely buy the CMA some time with the state Department of Environmental Protection on getting the dam upgrades completed, Balliet said.
The filter replacement project is expected to cost between $6 to $8 million and the dam upgrades are expected to cost about $10 million — but Balliet said they will also need to obtain better projections on how much these projects costs to maximize their chances of getting funding.
He said many authorities are authorizing preliminary engineering so if money does come available, all they would need to do is finish the engineering and put it out to bid.
He said it would probably be a good idea in the coming months to obtain the pilot study started so it can be completed and submitted to DEP as soon as possible.
“I just don’t want to be left holding the bag if this money does come and we can’t go after any of it because we don’t have anything in the works,” Balliet said.
Balliet said in the coming weeks, he will obtain some estimates on how much it will cost to get some of these potential projects to shovel ready status so the board can decide what they want to do.
Balliet also said the well permits for well No 4. and well No. 5 at the Montgomery Run Reservoir are due to expire in 2025, and the CMA needs to start the process of getting them re-permitted because it does take some time to get the permits completed.
He said wells 4 and 5 have a sustainable yield of 500 gallons per minute and are the two main wells at the reservoir. They will be needed when the dam is closed for the dam upgrades.
He said it will cost about $50,000 to get complete the studies necessary to get the wells repermitted by the Susquehanna River Basin Commission and said the CMA should budget for these costs in 2022 or 2023.
“We don’t want to get up against the deadline and lose those two sources of water,” Balliet said.