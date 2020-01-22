Clearfield Municipal Authority’s board of directors voted to approve the Act 537 Plan to take over all of Clearfield Borough’s and Lawrence Township’s sanitary sewer lines.
Currently the CMA, Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough all own their sanitary sewer lines, but the state Department of Environmental Protection is pushing for the authority to take over the entire system.
Clearfield Borough Council and the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors have already approved the plan. Now that the CMA has approved it, the plan will now go to DEP for approval. A 30-day public comment period has expired with no one objecting to the plan, so it is now ready for the authority’s approval, CMA Engineer Jim Balliet of Gwin, Dobson & Foreman of Altoona said.
Balliet it will probably take several months for the DEP to approve.
In the meantime, Balliet said they would be working with authority Solicitor John Ryan on developing an asset transfer agreement between the three parties.
DEP’s approval and the asset transfer agreement are the last steps in the process in the takeover.
Balliet said DEP appears to be pleased with their progress on the Act 537 plan.
He said DEP could send the plan back to them for revisions and if they are extensive enough, the revisions would have to be approved by the township, borough and the CMA — but he is hopeful that won’t happen.
In other business, the authority held its reorganizational meeting. Russell Triponey was reelected chairman, Greg Dixon as vice-charism, Gwin, Dobson & Foreman was reappointed as engineer, Kubista and Ryan of Clearfield as solicitor, and Johnson, Nelson, Shimmel & Thomas of Clearfield as auditor.