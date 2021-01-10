CLEON B. MULLINS
GRAMPIAN — Cleon B. ‘Sonny’ Mullins, 86, of Grampian, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
He was born on May 28, 1934 in Curwensville, a son of the late Benjamin and Margretta (Shankle) Mullins.
Sonny worked at NARCO for 42 years. In his free time he loved working in his woodshop. He also enjoyed hunting, and shot his final buck in 2020.
He was a member of Lumber City Faith Bible Church, Susquehanna Antique Machinery, Bigler’s Rocks Association, Knepp’s Hunting Camp, and the Grampian Fire Police. Sonny was the first Scoutmaster of Troop 11 in Grampian. He also did relief work with the Brethren Church for a number of years, which he really enjoyed.
He is survived by his wife, Stancia (McCracken) Mullins; two sons, Ben Mullins and wife Cathy, Butch Mullins and wife Brenda; four grandchildren, Adam, Preston, Crystal, and Jess; seven great-grandchildren; seven brothers, Merlin Mullins, Byron Mullins, James Mullins, William Mullins, Albert ‘Pooch’ Mullins, Richard Mullins, and Rodney Mullins; four sisters, Pat Conner, Ada Hutton, June Bennett, and Edna Nelen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margretta L. Anderson.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be at Friends Cemetery, Grampian.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Lumber City Faith Bible Church, 398 Grandview Rd, Curwensville, PA 16833.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.