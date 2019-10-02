A Clearfield woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident early yesterday morning on U.S. Route 322 in Decatur Township.
According to Clearfield-based state police, at approximately 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Graham Station Road in Boggs Township, Andrew T. Wolfe, 31, of Cumberland, Maryland was driving a 2003 green Honda Civic west on U.S. 322 when for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the right berm of the roadway.
Wolfe abruptly swerved the vehicle back onto the roadway, but it began to slide sideways across both lanes and eventually collided with a tree.
Wolfe was transported to UPMC Altoona by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment of his injuries.
Samantha L. Marchetti, 28, of Clearfield, was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, which Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed earlier in the day to The Progress but had not given a name at that time due to pending notification of family.
The state Department of Transportation, Philipsburg Fire Departments and Moshannon Valley EMS assisted at the scene, as U.S. 322 was shut down to one lane before being closed entirely Tuesday morning, as it was reopened hours later.