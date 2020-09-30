CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian recently recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition.
Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties, were among the honorees.
“These employees exemplify the care and concern needed to serve the state of Pennsylvania,” Gramian said. “Each puts effective and efficient transportation services at the top of their list daily, while demonstrating a strong commitment to the agency and roughly 12 million state residents.”
Gramian and other department executives honored winners Chris Maney, of Bellefonte, and Jodi Schultz, of Clearfield, during an online ceremony.
“The opportunity to recognize Chris and Jodi with such a prestigious award is exciting. Day after day and year after year, they have each delivered impactful results that deserve to be recognized”, said Tom Zurat, PennDOT District 2 Executive. “We were sorry to see Chris retire this past June but his contributions over 35 years in the Maintenance Division are greatly appreciated. Jodi’s compassion, diplomacy, and kindness have been a hallmark of her career at PennDOT. The day-to-day workings of the District Executive’s office could not be in better hands.”
While serving as the clerk/typist 3 for the Posted and Bonded Roads Unit, Schultz assumed the additional duties of the administrative assistant to the district executive. She manages scheduling, correspondence, and day-to-day activities for the DE as well as serving as the district’s right-to-know coordinator, health and wellness coordinator, and customer care coordinator.
The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance and integrity. The recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, spanning from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers, to traffic control specialists, communications staff, and design and engineering specialists.