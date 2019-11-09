New VFW post home
Jeff Corcino

The Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars is holding its grand opening and open house for its new building on Nov. 16.

The VFW Michael Sicks Post No. 1785 recently constructed a new post home along Industrial Park Road in the Clearfield Firemen’s Commerce Park.

The new building includes a bar, restaurant and a banquet hall that can accommodate more than 250 guests.

At 1 p.m. the VFW is holding a dinner for veterans and the guest speaker will be state Commander Wayne Perry. Starting at 3 p.m. there will be an open house for the public to see the new facility, according to Commander Donald Oswalt.

