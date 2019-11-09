The Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars is holding its grand opening and open house for its new building on Nov. 16.
The VFW Michael Sicks Post No. 1785 recently constructed a new post home along Industrial Park Road in the Clearfield Firemen’s Commerce Park.
The new building includes a bar, restaurant and a banquet hall that can accommodate more than 250 guests.
At 1 p.m. the VFW is holding a dinner for veterans and the guest speaker will be state Commander Wayne Perry. Starting at 3 p.m. there will be an open house for the public to see the new facility, according to Commander Donald Oswalt.