Robbie Tubbs, a social studies teacher at Clearfield Jr./Sr. High School, has won the 2020 James Madison Fellowship for the state of Pennsylvania.
This prestigious award is given to one person from each state and includes a $24,000 scholarship to obtain a graduate degree in American History and Government, and a month long professional development trip to Georgetown University in Washington D.C. where he will have the chance to work with scholars and high school teachers from around the country.
“We are very proud of the work Mr. Tubbs has done for our students. A compassionate educator, he is also an excellent role model for our students as a life-long learner, a great husband and father, and a community leader as well,” Clearfield Area School District Superintendent Terry Struble said. “We could not be more proud of what he brings to our community and our students.”
The James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation was established by Congress in 1986 to enhance the teaching and learning of the Constitution in American high schools and selects 50 highly qualified teachers each year to participate. Tubbs plans to begin his graduate work in the fall semester of 2020.
Tubbs is also a Second Ward representative on the Clearfield Borough Council.