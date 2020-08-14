Due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the area, groups of students in the Clearfield Area School District will be in school every other day, Superintendent Terry Struble announced yesterday.
When the 2020-21 school year starts on Aug. 26, students will alternate coming to school every other day based on their last name with A through L being in the A group and M through Z being in the B group, Struble said in a phone interview with The Progress.
During the off days during the school week, students will be expected to work either online or complete assignments given to them by their teachers.
The school district was planning to start the school in this method anyway until Labor Day to make sure its new COVID-19 policies and processes were working as planned before bringing all the students back.
However, new guidelines issued this week from the state Department of Education classifies counties as either “low,” “moderate” or “substantial” based on the number of COVID-19.
Clearfield County is currently considered in the moderate category and would need to get down to one case or less per day to be classified in the low category and allow all the students to attend the schools at the same time, Struble said.
The county would need to average one case per week for several weeks before it would be reclassified in the low category, so the school district would likely be in this mode for at least a month, Struble said.
If the county stays in the moderate phase for a lengthy period of time into the fall, the school district would likely have to go to its yellow phase plan and have a hybrid system where there would be a combination of in school and online instruction. If it is going to be a lengthy period of time, Struble said the yellow phase format is probably better educationally than the every other day format.
However, the school district will have to make some alterations to its yellow phase plan for the younger students because all of the K-3 students would not be allowed to return to school if the county remains in the moderate zone under the most recent PDE plan, Struble said.
The school district’s yellow phase plan — as it was approved last month — has students in grades K-3 going to school four days a week in the elementary school. When students aren’t physically in school, classes will be held virtually.
Grades 4-6 would go to school Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the junior/senior high school and they would be the only students in the school at that time. The other days would be virtual.
Grades 7-8 would attend school on Tuesdays and grades 9-12 would attend school on Thursdays — all other days, school will be held virtually.
“We understand the frustration of parents at this point, but we ask for their continued patience,” Struble said. “Everyone’s goals in the end are the same, that the kids are safe and healthy. But it is just very difficult to get any normalcy back for the kids.”