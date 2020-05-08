Clearfield
Clearfield-based state police recently released its statistics for the month of April.
For crime activity, there was: offenses reported, 106; total founded offenses, 104; offenses cleared, 60; criminal arrests, 59; number of incidents responded to, 1,165.
For patrol activity, there was: number of crashes, 36; number of hit-and-run crashes, 4; fatal crashes, 0; number of injuries, 9; number of traffic citations, 169; DUI citations, 10; warnings, 36; DUI-related crashes, 2; and DUI-related fatalities, 0.