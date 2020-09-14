Clearfield’s downtown Sheetz store at the corner of W. Front and Nichols streets will be closing on Sept. 21 for renovations, according to Clearfield Borough Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack.
The building will be expanded six and a half feet toward the gas pumps to accommodate a new “beer cave” and additional inside tables and seating.
Sheetz is also replacing the fuel pumps and is installing all new equipment and technology to speed up the check out process, as well as a new kitchen and dish washing facilities.
New downspouts will also be installed and connected to the storm sewer system and the trash dumpsters will be housed in a brick facility to make them more aesthetically pleasing.
The store is expected to be closed for 10 to 12 weeks, according to Mack.
Mack initially said the store would be closed for six months, according to a previous article in The Progress.