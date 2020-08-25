Clearfield Area School District is ready for the return of students to the classroom, Superintendent Terry Struble said at Monday night’s school board meeting.
He said on Thursday and Friday the district held its half day kindergarten orientations where the students got to visit the school, sit in their classrooms and meet their teachers
“It was a great joy to actually see the kids in a school setting and enjoying being in school,” Struble said.
Students haven’t been in classrooms since last March when Gov. Tom Wolf shut down all the in-school instruction due to the COVID-19 emergency.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district was required to implement new health and safety protocols — including the wearing of facemarks, social distancing, etc.
The school district has also divided its students into two groups and having them come to school on alternating days to reduce the number of students in the building and meet the state guidelines.
In a phone interview with The Progress, Struble said the school district is going to assess how well this system works academically before reverting to its “yellow” plan where students would do more distance education via the internet or mail.
When asked if parents are wary about having their children return to the classroom, Struble said most parents aren’t but the district has seen a significant increase in its cyber school enrollment this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally the school district has about 50-60 students enrolled in its cyber school and about 60 to 70 in outside cyber school. This year the school district has about 280 in its cyber school alone.
This translates to about 10-12 percent of the student population, according to Struble.
He said this is in line with what other school districts in the area are seeing, and he said most school districts are seeing about 15-20 percent of their students starting the school year in cyber school.
Struble said most people in the community are comfortable with sending their kids back to school but he said a lot will depend on how many COVID-19 cases there are in the area moving forward.
He said if COVID-19 cases decline in the area, many of these students could return to the brick and mortar school. But if they increase or if they have to shut down the schools for a number of days for contact tracing, there could be more parents who opt to send their children to cyber school.
Struble said the district’s cyber school is closely aligned to its regular curriculum to ease the transition between cyber and brick and mortar schooling. He said he thinks the reason why so many parents are choosing Clearfield’s cyber school over an outside cyber school is they are hoping to send their children back to the brick and mortar schools sometime this year.
Clearfield’s first day of school is today/tomorrow.