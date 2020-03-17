With Gov. Tom Wolf shutting down all schools in the state for the next two weeks, the Clearfield Area School District is one of many in the area trying to prepare for the unknown as far as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
As a result of Wolf’s mandate, all school-related activities have been canceled as well, including this month’s school board meetings.
Regarding missed student instruction time, the district does not have the ability for its students to take classes at home over the Internet because a large portion of the student population does not have adequate internet access. The district will be treating the closure as it would snow days and is planning to make up for the lost time by removing days from Easter break and possibly extending the school year as late as June 30, Struble said.
But Struble said some school teachers will likely be sending home activities to families to keep the students’ minds occupied during the shutdown.
Struble also said the school nurses are working to have students who take prescription medications to have those prescriptions transferred home.
The school district is trying its best to work through this emergency and are seeking guidance and instruction from the state and federal government, Struble said.
“If our parents can please be patient with us — there is no playbook for this,” Struble said. “We are all in for what is probably going to be a really long ride and we all need to stick together and make sure we are doing what’s best for the entire community.”