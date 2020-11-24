Clearfield Area School District continues to make ever-changing preparations for student learning as COVID-19 cases increase in the region.
All of the school district’s students have been going to school every other day since the start of the school year; however on Nov. 17, grades 7-12 started going to school virtually due to COVID-19 cases. Those students are scheduled to return to school on an every-other-day basis after the Thanksgiving break on Dec. 2, Superintendent Terry Struble said.
Since going virtual, about 85 to 90 percent of the grades 7-12 students are logging in on a daily basis, but he said even those students who aren’t logging in every day are doing the work, Struble said.
At the elementary level, Struble said a number of staff and teachers have had to go into a 14-day quarantine due to a family member contracting COVID-19.
“That’s created a bit of a challenging with our staffing,” Struble said.
Struble said they were informed Monday that a kindergarten student tested positive for COVID-19 and the school district has immediately begun contact tracing and thanked the parents for the timely communication. Struble said the state is so overwhelmed with cases right now, the district probably wouldn’t have been notified until late in the week.
Struble said the district continues to make plans for the pandemic. Under state guidelines, if either school gets four to six non-family related COVID-19 cases in a 14-day period, the schools would close and go virtual for at least three to seven days. If a school exceeds six cases, the school would close for at least 14 days.
He said the district used Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds to purchase 865 new laptops, which will enable every student to have their own laptop.
He said the laptops were delayed due to international trade issues, but said they are in the country now and will be delivered after the Thanksgiving break.
Struble said the younger students often struggle to use laptops, therefore the district is planning to distribute approximately 400 iPads that use touch screens to kindergarten and first grade students to use for school.
Struble said the school district is also participating in a study to have PBS radio towers and mesh networks to broadcast Wifi signals to provide internet access to students who live in rural areas who don’t have broadband internet access —but he said that is at least six months away.
The school district is distributing wifi hotspots to students who don’t have adequate internet access, but those require adequate cellular service to work. Struble said some students live in areas that don’t have that capability.
He said there will be no extra-curricular activities if the schools are virtual and they are also telling coaches to not have off-campus practices if that scenario occurs.
“If it isn’t safe for our students to come to school, our teams will not be practicing or participating,” Struble said.
The new state guidelines limit attendance at events to no more than 10 percent, which means there will be no spectators at swimming events and only parents and family at games in the gymnasium, Struble said.
Struble said the pandemic has the entire staff going above and beyond the call of duty for the district’s students.
He said the school nurses are working seven days a week, often times in the evenings and on weekends for COVID-19 issues.
The elementary teachers and staff are working hard at planning virtual instruction in case the elementary school moves to off-site learning. He said teachers are doing this in addition to their regular school duties.
Struble added that the secondary teachers are helping students with their work at all hours of the day, including late into the night.
“Not one of your staff is slacking,” Struble said. “Kudos to all of them.”