Clearfield Area School District is receiving approximately $20,000 additional funds from the federal government this year for its breakfast and lunch program, according to district Food Service Director Jeff Kavalak.
Last year the district received an allocation of about $82,000 from the federal government to purchase commodities for its food service program. This year it is increasing to more than $101,000, Kavelak said at Monday night’s school board meeting.
“Hopefully it will help our bottom line,” Kavelak said
The federal government bases its allocation on the number of meals the school district serves the previous year. The district served 60,000 more meals in the 2018-19 school year than it did in the 2017-18 school year, according to Kavelak.
In the 2018-19 school year, the district began offering every student a free breakfast and free lunch every school day.
But because of a time adjustment, the school district had to absorb the extra food costs last year, Kavelak said.
To stretch their funds, Kavelak said the school district participates in various government purchasing programs such as the Department of Defense Fresh program, which allows school districts to use its federal allocations to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables and the same price as the Department of Defense. Because it is a bulk purchaser, the DOD can sometimes get a better price on produce, but he said sometimes the school district can get a better price locally.
“It’s another way for us to maximize our commodity allocation,” Kavalak said.