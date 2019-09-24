Clearfield Area School District saved almost $800,000 by refinancing its bonds.
The district refinanced $9.8 million of its series 2012 bonds by issuing new bonds and holding an auction. The winning bidder was PNC Capital Markets with an interest rate of 2.342 percent, which will save the district $797,259 over the life of the bonds, according to the district’s bond consultant Jamie Doyle, managing director of PFM Financial Advisors of Harrisburg.
She said they were pleased with the competitiveness of the auction. She said six firms submitted a total of 31 bids. The six firms submitting bids were FTN Financial, Janney Montgomery Scott, Robert Baird, Raymond James, Roosevelt & Cross and PNC Capital Markets.
In the current year, the district will save $57,000 and about $40,000 each year thereafter until 2038, Doyle said.
Doyle said the district was helped by record low bond yields and interest rates as well as the district’s strong credit rating. She said Moody’s gave the district a credit rating of A1, which allowed the district to get a better interest rate.
School Board Director Tim Morgan noted that if the district had allowed its fund balance to deteriorate, it could have had its credit rating downgraded, and the district would have to pay higher interest rates.
Doyle agreed and praised the board for their prudent financial management of the district.
She said the next bonds that could be refinanced are the 2013 bonds that can be refinanced in 2021. Doyle said they would consider it if the district would benefit from refinancing the bonds.