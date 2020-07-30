The Clearfield Area School District’s revenues are coming in better than expected, Business Administrator Sam Maney said at Monday night’s school board meeting.
Maney said there was a lot of uncertainty in how much revenue the school district would have this year due to the economic climate.
For example, the Local Services Tax came in $3,300 higher than expected, Earned Income Taxes came in $108,000 better than projected, real estate transfer taxes came in about $40,000 more than projected, delinquent real estate taxes came in $182,000 more than projected and earnings on investments were almost $60,000 more than projected.
In total, Money said revenues are going to come in about $640,000 better than expected.
Maney said they were expecting to finish the 2019-20 school year with a slight deficit but it could end up having a surplus.
Maney said it is still early in the process, as the books stay open on the 2019-20 school year until the end of August. While Maney said this is only a “snapshot,” it is good news, nonetheless.
“It was a pleasant surprise,” Maney said.