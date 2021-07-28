Clearfield Area School District will not be requiring students and staff to wear masks when they return to school next month.
At Monday’s meeting the Clearfield Area Board of School Directors, members approved the 2021-22 Health and Safety Plan.
Mask wearing is encouraged but not required for all unvaccinated people while in school, Superintendent Terry Struble said.
However, he said the health and safety plan could be changed if the state changes its COVID-19 protocols for schools.
“Who knows what will happen in a month,” Struble said.
Yesterday, Struble told The Progress that Gov. Tom Wolf has not indicated he would be issuing a mask mandate for schools.
“So at the moment, we would not be changing from the approved Health and Safety Plan,” Struble said.
However, everyone riding on the school buses are required to wear a mask as per Center for Disease Control regulations.
Students, staff and visitors are also asked to stay home if they are feeling ill. If they do come to school while sick and are sent home by the school nurse, they won’t be allowed to return without clearance from a doctor.
The first day of school is Aug. 25.