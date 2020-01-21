Clearfield Area Board of School Directors reviewed the following recommendations from administration at its committee meetings last night.
The school board will vote on the recommendations at its meeting next Monday.
• Personnel, new hires/transfers — Whitney Ferguson, 7th grade basketball coach; Keith Harnish, bus driver; Paige Conrad, junior varsity swimming coach; Chad Ryan and Scott McKenzie, volunteer wrestling coaches; Nicole Kushner, food service technician, split shift at Clearfield Area Elementary; Justin Schenck and Ryan Briskar, volunteer elementary boys basketball coaches; Jessica Engle, seniority transfer from part-time classroom assistant to full-time classroom assistant at CAES; Samantha Yescavage, long term substitute kindergarten teacher; Leonard Barsody, robotics coach; Janet Brocious, substitute custodian.
Resignations — Garrett Spence, JV baseball coach; Jessica Starr, longterm speech and language pathologist substitute teacher at CAES; Kellie Green, full-time classroom assistant at CAES; Kathy Bennese, Title I reading teacher at CAES effective June 5 for retirement purposes.
• Building use, Clearfield County Cancer Support Group is requesting the use of the gymnasium for a fundraiser on July 19. The group is holding a volleyball tournament. Pennsylvania Army National Guard is requesting the use of Bison Stadium on April 18, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7 for fitness testing. The administration is recommending waiving all fees.
• Field trip requests — 5th grade to Black Moshannon State Park on May 12 or 13, four students to State College for a poetry competition on Feb. 5; 6th grade class to Delgrosso Park on May 28; 40 students to Triangle Tech on March 26; 97 10th grade students to Penn State University, date to be announced; six students to Harrisburg for a conference on Feb. 22 and 23; 30 students to the South Hills School of Business on Feb. 5; six students to the Key Club District Convention March 13-15; and 40 students to Mount Aloysius College on April 21.
Vice-Chairman Greg Clarke chaired the meeting in the absence of Chairman Larry Putt. Board members Susan Mikesell and Dr. Michael Spencer were also absent.