The Clearfield Area Board of School Directors voted in support the county’s efforts to stop the construction of the Camp Hope Landfill in Boggs Township at its meeting last night.
Citing concerns student safety along the proposed path garbage trucks would be taking to the landfill, the school board voted unanimously to support the county’s appeal of the state Department of Environmental Protection issuing permits to PA Waste, LLC of Philadelphia to construct the landfill.
Superintendent Terry Struble said there are at least eight elementary bus stops and seven secondary bus stops between Lawrence Park Village and Litz Bridge. However, that could change every year depending on student need.
That number also does not include the student population at the Lawrence Park Village apartment complex — where the school district has an elementary bus stop and a secondary bus stop at Lawrence Park Village.
Struble said they have concerns about adding truck traffic to an already congested roadway system in the area.
Board President Larry Putt said he, too, is concerned about the increased truck traffic would have on student safety.
“And the students are out there along the road,” board member Tim Morgan said.
Board member Philip Carr said he has concerns about possible water pollution due to the landfill.
PA Waste is planing to construct new 5,000 tons-per-day, double-lined, municipal waste landfill in Boggs Township. Earlier this month, DEP announced it was awarding PA Waste the permits to construct the landfill.
The proposed landfill and supporting facilities will be located within an 845-acre facility about seven miles southeast of Clearfield, along the west side of state Route 153. The waste disposal limits will encompass about 217 acres, with support facilities and buffer areas within the remainder of the overall facility boundary, according to DEP.
The Clearfield County Commissioners voted to appeal DEP’s decision to the Environmental Hearing Board.
The school board voted unanimously to support the county’s appeal; board member Dr. Michael Spencer was absent.
During the public audience portion of the meeting several residents asked the school board to help the county in any way they can.
Jim Catalano of Boggs Township, Carl Condon of Litz Bridge and Bruce Bliss said 250 garbage trucks per day would travel to the landfill — causing a health hazard to local school children.