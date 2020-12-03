Larry Putt was reelected as president of the Clearfield Area Board of School Directors at Wednesday night’s reorganizational meeting.
Greg Clarke was reelected vice-president.
The board voted to hold its meetings on the third and fourth Monday of every month starting at 6 p.m. in the Jr./Sr. High School Library.
The board also approved the Act 1 resolution — stating it would not raise real estate taxes next year beyond the state index, which is approximately 4 mills.
The board made the following appointments: Beard Legal Group of Altoona as solicitor, Kayla Caragein as board secretary, Philip Carr as board representative on the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee, and Shawna Rothrock as CUI-10 representative.