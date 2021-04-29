The Clearfield Area Board of School Board Directors continued to move forward with refinancing its debt at its meeting Monday.
The board voted to approve the application for the debt resolution to refinance a total of $16.3 million in bonds from 2012 and 2013.
Business Administrator Sam Maney reported that Moody's has confirmed the school district's A1 credit rating.
"With all the things that are going on we are very pleased with that," Maney said.
The district is planning to auction the new bonds via the internet and is expecting to save $751,940 over the life of the bonds, which would expire in 2040.
The auction is expected to occur in May, according to Maney.
The present value savings, which is the total amount saved minus expected inflation over the life of the bonds, is $583,966, according to a previous article in The Progress.
The board also set a minimum savings of $315,000 for the bonds to be sold.
The school district issued the bonds to pay for a $36 million renovation and expansion project at the Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School.