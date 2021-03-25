Clearfield Area School District Board of School Directors approved the following motions at its meeting Monday.
- New hires/transfers — Angela Huff, grade 11 class co-advisor to grade 11 class advisor; Benjamin Johnson, varsity assistant boys soccer coach; Robert Lazauskas, 7th grade football coach; Robert Myers, 8th grade football coach; Richard Smith, junior varsity girls soccer coach; Ronald Holdanish, junior high assistant girls soccer coach; John Jacob, varsity assistant cross country coach; Hannah Ross, and Brian Hoppe, bus drivers; Rick Redden, 9th grade football coach; Aaron Uncles, volunteer softball coach; Andrea Hertlein, grade 9 cheerleading coach; collapse Kimberly Lansberry’s full-time classroom assistant position at the elementary school because the student no longer needs the services.
- Resignations — all resignations are effective the end of the school year unless otherise noted, Wendy Salvatore, secondary English teacher; Kim Auman, kindergarten teacher; Demise McGranor, 11th grade class co-advisor; Cindy Hinchliffe, secondary school nurse, Lois Carns, full-time secondary personal care assistant; Sean Zimmerman secondary mathematics teacher, Eunice Libreatori, child accounting secretary effective Aug. 3.
- Facility use requests — 298 Transportation Company US. Army Reserves request to use the stadium, track and fieldhouse for its annual physical fitness testing on May 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If the school needs an event to be rescheduled that day, the student activity would take precedence; Clearfield Little League Softball Association to use the softball fields from May through August. The league will coordinate with the district’s coaches to make sure they do not interfere with any school activities.
- Agreement with Drayer Physical Therapy to provide services to students with Individual Education Plans.