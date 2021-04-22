The administration of the Clearfield Area School District recommended the following motions for approval at Monday’s school board committee meetings.
The school board will vote on the motions at its meeting Monday night:
- New hires, appointments, Stefani Yingling, nurse at jr./sr. high school; Kayla Black, completed requirements for tenure.
- Resignations, Karen McKinley, full-time extended services assistant at Jr./Sr. high school; Patti Butler, full-time extended services assistant at Jr./Sr. high school; Ricky Smith, full-time custodian at Jr./Sr. high school for retirement purposes; Nicole Fedder, Jr./Sr. high school secretary.
- Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus is requesting the use of Bison Stadium for its nursing class pinning ceremony on May 5. Graduates and guests will follow all COVID-19 protocols.
- Summer programs, high school summer school-credit recovery June 7-18, summer driver’s education, Beacon Light Summer Program and Extended School Year July 6-16
.