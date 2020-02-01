The Clearfield Area School District approved the following motions at its recent meeting:
• Personnel — hire Heather Wittington as a part-time classroom assistant at Clearfield Area Elementary, Barry Kline as varsity assistant track coach, Tim Janocko as head football coach, Sandy Bailor as head girls volleyball coach, Todd Trinidad as head boys soccer coach, and Nicole Funk as junior high head girls soccer coach.
• Resignations — Linda Windgate, class advisor grade 8, Derek Danver, elementary wrestling coach.
• Field Trip requests — Stephanie Wittie and James Poleto and 15-20 students to St. Marys High School on March 6; Vicki Trinidad and the 2nd grade teachers to take the entire 2nd grade class to Penns Cave on May 5 and 6. It will be a split trip with half the class going on each day; Jackie Carr and nine students to Hoss’s in DuBois for the state FFA banquet; Angela Huff and the 11th grade teachers to take the entire 11th grade class to Penn State University on May 20.
The school board also approved all the recommendations presented by the administration at last week’s committee meetings.