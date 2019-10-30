The Clearfield Area Board of School Directors approved the following motions at its meeting Monday night.
1. Personnel, new hires, transfers position creation, Jessica Starr, long term elementary speech and language pathologist substitute teacher; Scott Michael Weight and Cara Blake as bus drivers; Kaylee Peacock, varsity assistant cheerleading coach; Dave Wright, lunch supervisor at Jr./Sr. high school; Stephen Shadeck, volunteer wrestling coach; Brian Lytle mentor for Bethany Baughman; create a full-time classroom assistant for the Stepping Stones classroom; Jessica Komonczi, yearbook advisor; Andrew Chimenti, elementary boys basketball coach.
Carleigh Kuntz, junior high assistant girls basketball coach; Eric Yingling, junior high head track coach; Natasha Roseberry, seniority transfer from full-time elementary classroom assistant to full-time classroom assistant in Stepping Stones classroom; Tatiana Younkin, long term grade 4 substitute teacher; Desiree Caliari, elementary special education teacher; Shelby Volosky, elementary guidance counselor; Mason Strouse, seniority transfer from long term grade 1 teacher to grade 1 teacher; Sheena MacTavish, seniority transfer from grade 1 teacher to elementary special education teacher; Tessa Waring, long term grade 1 substitute teacher; create a full-time elementary classroom assistant.
Resignations, Kaylee Peacock, grade 9 cheerleading coach; Linda Wingate, assistant yearbook advisor; Eric Yingling, varsity assistant track coach; Jackilyn Tarner, resignation for retirement purposes as part-time elementary classroom assistant.
2. Field trip requests — 50 students to the Ritz Theatre on Nov. 20 and 40 students to the elementary school for a Spanish Mini Cultural Lesson, 3rd grade class to Old Bedford Village on May 8; 48 students to Downtown Clearfield for window painting on Nov. 20; 28 students to Penns Valley for a Career Development Contest on Nov. 7; 7th grade class to PNC Park for Pirate Education Days; 8th grade students to Carnegie Science Center.