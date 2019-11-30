Highlights from Monday’s meeting of the Clearfield Area School District Board of Directors meeting included the approval of the following items:
1. The new five-year contract with Business Administrator Sam Maney.
2. Increasing the salary of cafeteria manager Joanna Colesar by $2,000 due to her extra duties.
3. Appointments/transfers, Jessica Glunt, elementary girls basketball coach; Cory Hoover, elementary boys basketball coach; Regina Jackson, transfer from elementary personal care assistant to full-time elementary classroom assistant; collapse a full-time elementary classroom assistant position and create a part-time elementary classroom assistant position; appoint Logan Sloppy as CCCTC co-op intern in the technology department; Denise Irvin, transfer from split shift elementary food service technician to full-time elementary food service technician; appoint Jade Barrett as full-time locker room/pool assistant; Karen Neeper, transfer from straight shift elementary food service technician to split shift elementary food service technician; appoint Johnna Pyne as grade 9 cheerleading coach; appoint Jessica Engle as part-time classroom assistant; Jarrit Wagner as volunteer boys basketball coach and Gordan Buchwitz as bus driver.
4. Field trips, kindergarten classes to Farmers Inn on May 20 and 22; 17 students to Lock Haven University on Feb. 28 for National History Day Region 5 competition; five students to Mount Union High School for Future Business Leaders of America Regional Leadership Conference on Dec. 4; and nine music students to Bellefonte Middle School for the Keystone String Festival.5.
5. Approve the motion stating the school district would not raise real estate taxes beyond the state index. This means the school district cannot raise real estate taxes more than 3.64 mills, according to Maney.