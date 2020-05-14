Clearfield Area School Board discussed continued plans for this year’s senior class graduation at its recent meeting.
Superintendent Terry Struble reported to the board that the district is currently planning two options for commencement ceremonies — an in-person graduation that practices social distancing and a virtual graduation, depending upon what the state allows at the time.
Additionally, Struble told the board he would have the list of 2020 graduates at next week’s meeting for the board to review.
District administration recommended several personnel items for the board’s approval. The following will be voted on at Monday’s regular school board meeting.
Personnel, new hires/transfers — Leanne Scaife, transfer from extended services teacher to secondary English teacher at the Jr./Sr. high school; Tessa Waring, grade 2 teacher; Cynthia Ott transfer from voluntary furlough/full-time elementary classroom assistant to full-time elementary personal care assistant; Brooke Coletta, secondary English teacher; William Bowman, secondary special education teacher; Hannah Drass has worked 21 consecutive days and is eligible as a substitute teacher and qualifies extended term substitute status.
Resignations, Jessica Bailey, high school band front advisor.