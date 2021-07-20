Clearfield Area Board of School Directors discussed proposed COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year at its committee meetings on Monday.
State law requires the school district approve a Health and Safety Plan for the 2021-22 school year, Superintendent Terry Struble said.
Struble said in developing the health and safety plan, the administration reviewed the Center of Disease Control’s protocols and at what happened in the district last year.
He said they developed a “layered” or stepped plan, where the first layer or step is, if a student or staff member or visitor is feeling ill, they are not to come into a school.
If they come to school and are determined by the school nurse to be too sick to be in school, they will be sent home and they won’t be allowed to return until they receive clearance from a doctor.
Mask wearing will be encouraged for unvaccinated individuals, and the school still has a large supply of masks available to those who don’t have one, Struble said.
Struble said everyone aged 12 and older can be vaccinated.
The CDC requires masks on all public transportation and the school district will be putting signs in all of the school buses reminding students to wear their mask while on the bus.
CDC guidelines now state that if both parties are properly masked and one tests positive for COVID-19, the other person would not be classified as a close contact even if they were within six feet of each other.
This is important for quarantining because the guidelines require those who have had close contact be quarantined for 10 days, Struble said.
The CDC’s quarantine requirements are stacked, therefore if a parent tests positive for COVID-19, the children will have to quarantine for the parent’s 10 days, plus 10 days for themselves.
“Those become very long and difficult for families,” Struble said.
If a student does wear a mask, it could prevent them from having to quarantine, Struble said.
To the maximum extent possible, social distancing will be encouraged and excess furnishings will be limited to allow as much social distancing as possible.
The students will also stay in their own groups. For example, in the elementary school, when students go to lunch or recess, they will stay in their same homeroom group.
Students at the junior/senior high school will stay within their cohort group.
The district will continue to monitor high traffic areas to make sure they don’t become too crowded.
If COVID-19 cases arise that could have been the result of transmission in school, the district will take a targeted approach, such as having a homeroom or classroom or even grade level go virtual for a number of days instead of shutting down the entire school because a few students tested positive for COVID-19.
Spectator attendance at extra-curricular activates will depend upon how prevalent COVID-19 is in the community.
Struble said Clearfield County recently has had a low rate of COVID-19 infections and if it continues they probably won’t need to have a lot of restrictions on spectator attendance. But if it would go to moderate or high, they might have to restrict spectator attendance.
The school board will vote on the health and safety plan at its meeting next Monday.