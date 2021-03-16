The Clearfield Area School District Board of School Directors discussed refinancing $16.3 million in bonds to take advantage of low interest rates at its committee meetings held Monday night at the Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School auditorium.
“This is a very healthy refinancing opportunity,” school district bond consultant Jamie Doyle, managing director of PFM Financial Advisors of Harrisburg said.
Doyle participated in the meeting via telephone.
By refinancing what’s left over from the 2012 series bonds and the 2013 series bonds, the school district would save a total of $751,940 over the life of the bonds, which would expire in 2040, Doyle said.
The school district refinanced much of its 2012 bonds in 2019, according to previous article in The Progress
The present value savings, which is the total amount saved minus expected inflation over the life of the bonds, is $583,966 Doyle said.
The new bonds would be sold via internet auction and it would be set up that the bonds would only be sold if they result in a minimum savings of $315,000 Doyle said.
The school district issued the bonds to pay for a $36 million renovation and expansion project at the Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School.