Clearfield Area School Board approved eliminating the 10 percent late fee on property taxes and kept its tax rate at 101 mills at its meeting last night.
The board voted to eliminate the late fee on property taxes that are not paid by early January when they are turned over to the county tax claim bureau for collection.
Board member Mary Anne Jackson said the county already places significant fees on those who do not pay their property taxes by then, so she doubts that more people would avoid paying their taxes on time just because the school district doesn’t charge the 10 percent late fee.
“People won’t be getting off Scott free if we don’t add our 10 percent, Jackson said.
The school board decided to eliminate its 10 percent late fee for the 2020 property taxes to give property owners a break who are struggling due to the COVID-19 emergency.
The board voted 7-0 to approve the late fee waiver and setting property taxes at 101 mills. Absent were Susan Mikesell and Dr. Michael Spencer.
The meeting was held remotely using video teleconferencing due the COVID-19 emergency.