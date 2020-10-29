Clearfield Area Board of School Directors approved the following personal changes at its meeting on Monday.
The meeting was held via the internet video teleconferencing software.
- New hires, Ronee Walters, boys soccer scorekeeper; Nicholas Sipes, volunteer wrestling coach; Curtis Campman, 8th grade boys basketball coach; Stephanie Healey, substitute elementary cafeteria worker; Emily Ikes, bus driver; Paula Thorpe, transfer from elementary special education autistic support teacher to elementary special education Life Skills teacher; Logan Sloppy, substitute technician; Robert Powell, band volunteer; Jayme Spence, mentor; Gretta Markle, transfer from elementary classroom assistant to secondary classroom assistant; Brook Coletta, high school student council advisor; Victoria Barger, band volunteer; Lewis Duttry, substitute lunch duty supervision; Emily Shurer elementary special education autistic support teacher; Bethany Whited, grade 3 teacher; Brian Rumsky, junior varsity baseball coach; Nicole Funk, varsity assistant girls softball coach; Sandy Bailor, JV girls softball coach; William Kline, varsity assistant track coach.
- Resignations, Kimberly Davis, Jr./Sr. high school secretary; Ashley Clark, part-time classroom assistant.