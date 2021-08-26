The Clearfield Area School District approved the following personnel changes at its meeting Monday.
- New hires, appointments, transfers and volunteers: Nicholas Walker, junior varsity boys soccer coach; Nikki Radaker and Samantha Weidlich, full-time classroom assistants; Jackie Carr and Sara Liptak, bus ramp supervisors; Lewis Duttry, audio/video assistant; LuAnn Wisor, elementary personal care assistant; Kara Thorpe, elementary special education teacher; Sherry Litzinger, Debra Luzier, Susan Picard, Brook McCloskey, Sharon McClincy, Rylee Biancuzzo, Susan Force, Ronnie Krineski, Colleen Rumery, full time classroom assistants; Jason Bowman, substitute secondary bus ramp supervisor; Alicia Rougeux, part-time classroom assistant; Lori Kane, girls soccer coach; Jennifer Peacock, bus ramp supervisor; Robert Gearhart, high school bus ramp supervisor A.M. cafeteria; Michelle Rowles, junior high assistant volleyball coach; Mary Stanko elementary bus ramp supervisor; Kimberly Marshall, class advisor grade 10 and Marissa Martin, secondary English teacher pending receipt of paperwork and release from current employer.
- Resignations: Leslie Palumbo, elementary bus ramp supervisor; Brook Coletta, secondary English teacher; Michael Franciscus, seventh grade boys basketball coach; Judi Bookhamer, junior high assistant track coach and bus ramp supervisor; Rebecca Coble, full-time classroom assistant; Jennifer Peacock, summer online independent reading coach.
- Plan period purchase: Dave Domico, chemistry; Karen Ward, Lesley Appleton, Jessica Komonczi, and Garrett Spence, learning support; Dan Putt, cooperative education.
- The board also approved the request by the second grade teachers for students to attend Safety Day on Sept. 21 and 22 at the Driving Park.