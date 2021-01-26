Clearfield Area School District Board of School Directors approved the following personnel changes at its meeting Monday night.
New hires
- Melissa Helsel, junior high assistant softball coach; Patricia Crater, full-time classroom assistant/personal care assistant at the jr./sr. high school; Allison Rauch, full-time elementary classroom assistant/PCA; Kaitlyn Jacobson, part-time elementary classroom assistant.
- Lunch duty supervisors, Sarah Fye, Michael Knepp, Sara Liptak, Kim Marshall, Wendy Salvatore, Tiffany Warlow, Linda Wingate, Todd Winters, David Wright.
- Randall Lawhead and John Bretz, bus drivers.
- Substitute lunch duty supervisors, Angela Huff, Brande Plyler, Andrew Rothrock and Myles Caragein.
The board also approved the purchase and installation of a wrestling mat hanger by Gaefke Installations at a cost of $18,500 and a new wrestling mat for $43,419 using budgeted capital funds.
January is school board recognition month Superintendent Terry Struble and Business Administrator Sam Maney thanked the board for their service to the school district.
Struble noted that board members put in long hours without pay in service to the school district.
“Thank you for everything you do,” Struble said.