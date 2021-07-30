The Clearfield Area School District Board of School Directors approved installing new playground equipment and paving work at the elementary and Jr./Sr. high school at its meeting Monday.
The paving projects will cost approximately $108,000 and include paving the parking lots at the elementary school and replacing some of the concrete at the Jr./Sr. High School, Superintendent Terry Struble said.
The school board also voted to accept a $29,252 donation from the Parent-Teacher Organization to install new playground equipment at the Clearfield Area Elementary School.
Accepting the donation would require the school district to spend approximately $3,000 to install the playground equipment and put down some additional rubber mulch, Struble said.
These projects were previously approved by the board as a part of the school district’s capital projects budget for 2021-22, and this latest approval is to move forward with the projects, Business Administrator Sam Maney said.
In other business, the school board approved the following.
- The memorandum of understanding with the Lawrence Township Police Department regarding the School Resource Officer. The police department has a full-time police officer stationed in the school district, and the MOU sets forth the policies and procedures between the police department and the school district.
- Personnel changes, new hires/transfers: Karen Neeper, transfer from elementary split shift food service technician to straight shift elementary food service; Michael Knepp, transfer from secondary English teacher to secondary social studies teacher; Lea Masimino, transfer from full-time secondary classroom assistant to elementary school secretary; Ryan Graham, transfer from elementary special education teacher to grade four teacher; Sarah Byron, secondary English teacher; Mandy Greene, part-time split shift elementary food service technician; Whitney Ferguson, elementary girls basketball coach; Jessica McDanel, high school band front advisor; Kaylee Peacock, grade nine cheerleading coach; William Bowman, 9th grade basketball coach; Lisa Redden, 7th grade basketball coach; Jayme Spence, elementary girls basketball coach; Scott Way, head boys tennis coach; Curtis Campman, 8th grade boys basketball coach; and Todd Sproul, elementary music teacher.
- Resignations: Brooke Coletta, junior high cheerleading coach; Jessica Glunt, elementary girls basketball coach; Brittany Vergman, elementary music teacher; and Brian Lytle, junior varsity swimming coach.