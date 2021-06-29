Clearfield Area Board of School Directors on Monday unanimously approved the instructional plan in case the district has to go virtual again next year.
The board approved the Instructional Time Template for the 2021-22 School Year as required by the state Department of Education.
“If for some reason we need to go to a virtual platform we would have PDE approval to do so,” Superintendent Terry Struble said.
Struble said the plan in many ways is a simplified version of what the school did during the pandemic.
Under the new plan, if the district has to go virtual again next year, students in grades five through 12 would have the same class schedule as if they were in school, but instead of coming to school, they would log onto their laptops at the start of school day and would attend their classes as they would if they were in school, Struble said.
For kindergarten through fourth grade, because it is more challenging to keep children at these ages engaged online, the district will use a combination of virtual instruction and educational activities that the students would be required to complete
Board member Dr. Michael Spencer said he would vote to approve the template, but only because it is required by the state.
“I think we have done a lot of damage academically to students this past year,” Spencer said. “I hope the district doesn’t have to go virtual again.”