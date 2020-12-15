Clearfield Area School District got a clean bill of financial health in its audit report at Monday night’s special school board meeting.
Katherine Eckley of Walter Hopkins LLP of Clearfield said the district is in good financial health and there were no findings in the 2019-20 audit report.
“We had an unmodified opinion,” Eckley said. “No material weaknesses were identified, no significant deficiencies were identified and no non-compliance,” Eckley said.
She said the district finished the year with about a $900,000 surplus.
The district had budgeted to have a $3.2 million deficit, Eckley said.
The surplus caused the district’s fund balance to increase from $15.6 million to $16.5 million, Eckley said.
Almost half, about $8.2 million, is unassigned and can be used for whatever the district wants, she said. The rest is assigned to be used for debt service, retirement cost increases etc.
The school board held the meeting electronically using Zoom videoconferencing software. Board members Philip Carr and Dr. Michael Spencer were absent.