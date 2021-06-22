Clearfield Area Board of School Directors approved its 2021-22 final budget that includes holding the line on real estate taxes at its meeting on Monday.
The budget calls for $45,599,272 in expenditures, $42,662,757 in revenue and a projected deficit of $2,936,515, Business Administrator Sam Maney said.
The budget keeps real estate taxes at 101 mills. This means a resident with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $2,525 in real estate taxes.
Superintendet Terry Struble said the state has not yet approved its budget yet, but it appears they are close to approving a budget close to or slightly above the governor’s budget.
The board also approved the capital projects fund budget of $756,000.
The capital projects include $10,000 for playground upgrades, $24,000 for paving and repair, $10,000 for drainage improvements and $5,000 for storage unit shelving at Clearfield Area Elementary School..
At the Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School, projects include $250,000 for auditorium lighting, $50,000 for auditorium projection system, $24,000 for paving replacement and repair, $20,000 for parking lot sealing and lining, $15,000 for concrete repairs at the front entrance, $25,000 for front entrance interior upgrades and repair and $15,000 for two storage containers.
The district is also planning to spend $24,000 on paving and repair at Centre Elementary, $3,000 for a brush mower attachment, $12,000 for a scissor lift, $7,000 for an equipment trailer, $11,000 for musical instruments for the elementary school and $31,000 for musical instruments for the high school, $15,000 for a javelin runway and $15,000 for pool mezzanine repair at the high school.
The district has also budgeted $35,000 for the purchase of a student passenger van.