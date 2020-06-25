Clearfield Area School District Board of School Directors approved its final 2020-21 budget without a tax increase at its meeting Monday.
The budget keeps real estate taxes at 101 mills. This means a resident with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $2,525 in real estate taxes.
Business Administrator Sam Maney said the final budget is almost the same as the tentative budget approved last week, except the school district received two additional federal grants.
They are the School Health and Safety Grant for $267,137 and the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund for $671,687. These grants associated with the COVID-19 emergency have increased federal revenues by 75 percent from last year, Maney said.
Due to the additional grant funds, the school district’s spending increases to $43,782,250 with revenues increasing to $39,986,739, giving the district a deficit of approximately $3.7 million.
He said the school district added the full amount of the grants to both spending and expenditures but he said there could be some items the school district already budgeted that could be covered by one of the federal grants; therefore, it is possible that spending might not increase by the full $938,824 and would likewise lower the deficit.
“It could be a way to cut into that budget deficit,” Maney said.
The district is going to use the grants for new software and laptops for grades 4-8 and technology upgrades, as well as professional development, Maney said.
The school board voted unanimously to approve the budget. Board member Dr. Michael Spencer was absent. The meeting was held via video teleconferencing due to the COVID-19 emergency.