The Clearfield Area Board of School Directors approved a new contract with its custodial and cafeteria employees at its meeting Monday night.
The board approved a five year contract with the CMFST (Clearfield Maintenance and Food Service Technicians) that calls for each employee to receive a 47 cent per hour raise each year, which works out to be an average of 2.9 percent a year, Superintendent Terry Struble said.
The language in the benefits section of the contract was also adjusted so it matches the rest of the collective bargaining agreements with the district’s other employees, Struble said.
Struble said the CMFST approved the agreement last week.
The contract is retroactive to July 1 and will last until June 30, 2025.
The contract covers 60 full-time and part-time employees, Struble said.
“It was a very good process overall,” Struble said of the negotiations. “Thank you to everyone involved.”
Board member Tim Morgan also thanked board members Larry Mack and Shawna Rothrock for their work on the contract.