Clearfield’s Allstate insurance office is under new management.
Hal Beimel, formerly of the Beimel-Gerg Agency in St. Marys, Ridgway, DuBois, Warren and Erie, and his wife Kelly, have purchased the business from Dave Glass. Glass will be staying on as a consultant.
“Dave will still be part of the team, carrying on the tradition that started with Dave’s grandfather, Carl Ogden in 1955. I appreciate his trust in me,” Beimel said.
Glass said, “It is important to me and my family’s legacy to sell the business to someone who will do things the right way. We have found the perfect person to carry on.”
The company offers insurance coverage for home, life, vehicles and businesses. “We can help customers protect just about anything,” Beimel said.
In addition to coverage, the company offers Allstate financial services planning. “We are able to help with college savings and retirement,” Beimel explained, adding, “I am looking forward to helping people with those needs,” he stated.
Beimel said when he left the Beimel-Gerg Agency, he worked for the Allstate Corp for a number of years.
“I bring a good bit of financial service experience with me,” he noted, adding he also has accreditation in the company’s financial services program.
Beimel said, “I am excited to take over the business and become an active member of and participate in the community. My wife and I are committed to remaining in central Pennsylvania. We love this area. It’s exactly what we are looking for. I feel blessed to have this opportunity.”
Currently there are four employees in the office.
He is planning a grand opening for the office with the date and details to be announced.
The office is located at 308 E. Pine St., Clearfield. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. The telephone number is 765-1212. The website address is www.allstate.com/hal.beimel.