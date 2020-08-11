Clearfield Revitalization Corp in Downtown Clearfield is seeking public input about how local folks feel about Clearfield and particularly the downtown business section as a “sense of place” is the focus of its survey.
Answers will help the board of directors in determining the planning for coming years. The act of revitalization is just that — working to bring a “sense of place” and “connectedness to the community.” Ideally, the CRC is making its plans and desires to meet the needs of the community in a strategic way.
While positive responses would affirm CRC’s past actions, CRC needs to know where that “sense of place and community” is still lacking or where it is absent.
The survey can be found at this link: https://reporting.padowntown.org/forms/current-perceptions-of-downtown-clearfield
Survey takers who finish and provide contact information will be randomly drawn for a downtown gift card ($30 value).