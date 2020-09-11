Clearfield held a solemn ceremony in front of the courthouse early Friday morning to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
“This is Clearfield County and this is a small area but we still recognize what took place that particular day,” Marven Smith of Clearfield said during the invocation.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers made a few remarks and led the ceremony in the Pledge of Allegiance. Sayers said we need to thank the men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line.
“Although it is unlikely we will have a terrorist attack here in Clearfield County, we do have fires, we do have domestic incidents, we do have situations where men and women are putting themselves in harms way for the people of this community,” Sayers said. “So on this day and hopefully everyday we remember our first responders and all that they do for us and our communities.”
Clearfield County Commissioners Tony Scotto, Dave Glass and John Sobel performed the flag ceremony, Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vincent McGinnis and Lawrence Township Police Chief Douglas Clark performed the presentation of the memorial wreath.
Members of the Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township police and fire departments were also in attendance.
Tim Winters of Clearfield was the master of ceremonies.