Clearfield Borough has secured a grant and loan to purchase new radios for the police department, announced borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott at Thursday night’s committee meetings.
“I am pleaded to announce we were awarded a USDA grant/loan,” Stott said.
Stott said police Chief Vincent McGinnis was able to secure a grant/loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase four dash mount radios, 14 portable radios and cases and chargers from Centre Communications for $44,841.
She said the grant is paying 55 percent of the cost with a low interest loan paying 45 percent. The grant portion is $24,000 and the loan portion is $20,000 at 2.2 percent interest.
She said the county is switching to a new radio system next year and the borough’s current radios will not work with the new system.
Stott said the grant required a substantial amount of time and paperwork and said McGinnis was assisted in the application by Jodi Brennan, director of the Clearfield County Planning Department.
In other police news, McGinnis said the drug take-back program has gone well so far this year. He said through July 7, the police department has collected 105 pounds of unused prescription medications and the county as a whole collected 465 pounds.
There is a MedReturn Box at the police station where residents can dispose of unused prescription drugs safely and anonymously.