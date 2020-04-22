Despite the coronavirus emergency that has shut down much of the state, Clearfield Area School District is planning hold a commencement ceremony for its graduating seniors, according to Superintendent Terry Struble.
Struble said commencement is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 at the sports stadium in the Bison Sports Complex.
If the weather is bad, the district will move the event date to June 4 or June 5, Struble said.
“We feel we can maintain adequate social distancing outside in the stadium,” Struble said.
He said by having commencement in the stadium they will be able to spread the students out on the football/soccer field. The school district would also limit the number of family members that could attend for each student to keep proper spacing in the bleachers as well.
He said they will have to make some changes to the ceremony though, because of restrictions on practices for students performing in the senior choir, etc.
Other than graduation, all other extra curricular activities, school plays, band concerts, the prom etc. have been cancelled for the remainder of the school year.
Regarding the athletic facilities, the PIAA has closed all practices until July 1. Therefore, all athletic facilities at the high school including the baseball and softball fields, track and football fields, tennis courts, etc. will be closed until July 1, Struble said.